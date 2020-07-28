1/1
Randi Fair
Randi (Roloff) Fair, a Newtown resident, died Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was the wife of Hal, mother of Steven Fair (Lila) and Kimberly Renner (Rabbi Nick), daughter of Bernard and Rae Roloff, sister of Marc Roloff (Arlene), and the grandmother of Blakely, Devyn and Gavin Fair and Isaac Renner.

Graveside services will be private.

Contributions in her name may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org, or to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, www.umdf.org.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,

Southampton, Pa.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
