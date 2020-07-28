Randi Fair

Randi (Roloff) Fair, a Newtown resident, died Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was the wife of Hal, mother of Steven Fair (Lila) and Kimberly Renner (Rabbi Nick), daughter of Bernard and Rae Roloff, sister of Marc Roloff (Arlene), and the grandmother of Blakely, Devyn and Gavin Fair and Isaac Renner.
Graveside services will be private.
Contributions in her name may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org
, or to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, www.umdf.org
.
