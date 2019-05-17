|
Randy L. (Fitzsimmons) DeOrio passed away at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at age 53.
Born in Bristol, Pa., she was the daughter of Marjorie and Charles Fitzsimmons. She grew up in Fairless Hills, Pa. and resided in Collegeville, Pa. with her beloved husband of 28 years, Lee DeOrio.
Randy was the loving mother of John, Becca, and Ryan DeOrio. She was the loving sister of Charles Fitzsimmons (Brenda), Patricia Cifelli (Jeffrey Tenley), Majorie Beke (Brian) and Tara Capriotti (John).
After graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Randy began a career as a Project Manager, most recently at Accolade. She loved attending her children's sporting events, spending time at the beach, dancing, singing, attending plays, going to the movies, and socializing with friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She often organized family events and loved hosting holidays.
Relatives and friends are invited to Randy's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike. An additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or online at www.pancan.org.
