Ginny, Brothers Erik (Sam), Will (Brooke), Bobby, Wife Melissa, four stepchildren, Aunts Stephanie, Rosie (late Bob), Kathleen, Uncles Billy (Sherri), Ed (Siany), Danny (Donna).



He also leaves behind 12 additional siblings, 24 nieces/nephews, multiple cousins and extended family.



Pauly loved animals, especially dogs & exotic (such as his rescued baby raccoon).



He would fish with any rod/line available in any body of water. He was a highly skilled mechanic with a new business (Pauly D's Roadside Assistance).



"He was our blessing, his memory our treasure, He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure".



Pauly spent most of his life in Bucks County, the last few years in Florida. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



