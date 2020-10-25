1/
Raul Delgado III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginny, Brothers Erik (Sam), Will (Brooke), Bobby, Wife Melissa, four stepchildren, Aunts Stephanie, Rosie (late Bob), Kathleen, Uncles Billy (Sherri), Ed (Siany), Danny (Donna).

He also leaves behind 12 additional siblings, 24 nieces/nephews, multiple cousins and extended family.

Pauly loved animals, especially dogs & exotic (such as his rescued baby raccoon).

He would fish with any rod/line available in any body of water. He was a highly skilled mechanic with a new business (Pauly D's Roadside Assistance).

"He was our blessing, his memory our treasure, He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure".

Pauly spent most of his life in Bucks County, the last few years in Florida. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved