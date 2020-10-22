Ray Reinard Sr. of Doylestown, formerly of Jenkintown and New Hope, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was 90.Ray was the loving husband of the late Vivian M. Purdy Reinard, with whom he had shared 65 years of marriage until her death in 2016.Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Roy Reinard Sr. and Dorothy Krebs Reinard, twin brother of the late Roy Reinard Jr., and brother of the late Jane Burke.Ray graduated from Frankford High School and went on to serve proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He began his career as a builder and carpenter and eventually would go on to take the reins of his family's insurance business, Reinard Insurance, along with his twin brother, Roy Jr. He would remain there for over 40 years until his retirement.Ray was an avid collector of antiques and he and Vivian loved to build their collection. They also enjoyed various vacation homes throughout the years and had fun furnishing and decorating them. Together they traveled all over, one of their most favorite destinations being Long Beach Island, N.J., where Ray had some of his happiest moments with family and friends.Ray was a true gentleman and his memory will be forever treasured by countless family and friends who had the good fortune of knowing him.Surviving are Ray's sons and their spouses: Ray Jr. and his wife, KC, of Newtown, Curtis and his wife, JoAnn, of Doylestown, and Stephen Reinard of Pipersville. He is also survived by seven devoted grandchildren, Joseph, Curtis, Renee (Garrett), Brittany (Tyler), Ray III (Alexandra), Stephen and Blake, and his former daughter-in-law, Jane Reinard.Ray's funeral service will be held privately at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, with a visitation period from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Please note that in accordance with current guidelines, occupancy of the building will be kept to no more than 25 people at one time and masks will be required. His interment will follow privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Bucks County Chapter of the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Bucks County Board of Associates, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.