Raymond A. Capozzi of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., he had been a resident of Bristol Boro for the last 68 years. Ray was a retired U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. Following his service to the country he then worked for the U.S. Federal Government in the Department of Defense as the director of manufacturing, where he retired from.Ray was an avid traveler all across Europe and enjoyed taking trips to AC and to Parx Casino, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.Ray will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 68 years, Carmela, his son, Raymond G. Capozzi and his wife, May, his daughter, Michele Favoroso and her husband, Joseph, and his grandchildren, Amelia (Erik), Matthew (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Jennifer), Alyssa. He will also be greatly missed by his great grandchildren, Madeleine, Michael, Abigail, and Caroline, his nieces, Monica Caione and Molly Abromovich, and also his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Caione.Interment will be held privately at St. Mark Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown