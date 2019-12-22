|
|
Raymond (Raimondo) Abbamondi passed away peacefully at his beach home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was 83.
Ray is survived by his two siblings, Louise Eberhardt Llobera and John Abbamondi (Theresa); his brothers-in-law, John (Mary Lou) and Michael (Wanda); his three children, Raymond, Angela Tuso (Philip) and Michael (Dawn); eight grandchildren, Rachel, Christopher, Erin, Steven, Melissa, Isabella, Ethan and Sofia; and seven great grandchildren, Corinne, Talia, Joshua, Alaina, Breanna, Abigail and Samuel.
His eldest son, Joseph preceded him in death. Ray was married to Margaret, the love of his life, for over 60 years until her death.
Ray was an entrepreneur, barber, weightlifter and card counter. He loved family, friends, the Jersey shore and the two Godfather movies.
Please join his family in celebrating his life and his memory at Saint Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 (receiving line at 9 a.m.), followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, Pa.
Flowers gave Ray a headache, so in lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to fatima.org, nrlc.org or The Madonna Del Rosetta Society.
For condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Wimberg Funeral Home,
Egg Harbor City/Galloway, N.J.
wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 22, 2019