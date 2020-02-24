|
Dr. Reinhart, a longtime resident of Upper Makefield, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, after a brief illness. He passed in his home, surrounded by family. He was 98.
A native of Refton, Pa., a rural town outside Lancaster, Ray graduated from Quarryville High School, Franklin and Marshall College, and Temple University Medical School. Ray served in the U.S. Navy as a medical officer in the Pacific at the end of World War II, and the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard dispensary. Later, he was briefly recalled to service during the early part of the Korean War. His training in psychiatry was at Friends Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
His 50 years of psychiatric practice included private practice and various consultation activities. He was an early staff member at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne.
During the last 30 years of his career, he served as Chief Mental Health Consultant for Medicaid Services for the State of New Jersey. He was a lifetime member of the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association.
Ray was a long-time jogger and paddle tennis player. He loved horticulture and volunteered at Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Custer Reinhart; his younger brother, Tom Reinhart; his children, Daniel Reinhart (Melissa), Kristine Schwartz (Charles), Bryant Reinhart, Roger Reinhart (Mary Ann), Margaret Castellano (Andrew), and stepchildren Nicholas Custer (Susan), Sarah Gove (Brad), Anna Cassady (Rick); and his nine grandchildren.
Interment will be private in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 24, 2020