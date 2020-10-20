1/1
Raymond C. Smith
Raymond C. Smith passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, at the age of 90.

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Mr. Smith was an original Levittown homeowner and a founding member of Queen of the Universe Parish.

A United States Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War, Mr. Smith retired after 20 years with the rank as Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement from the service, he began a second career for 18 years with the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board as a manager at several local state stores in Levittown and Lower Bucks County.

In his spare time, Mr. Smith enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing shuffle board.

Most important to him always, was spending time with his entire family.

The beloved husband of 68 years to Katherine (Gallagher), Mr. Smith was the loving father of Raymond Smith (Mary), Geralyn Seiferth (Paul), Debbie Talecki (Joe), Michael Smith (Trish) and Mark Smith (Helene). He was the devoted grandfather of Kimberly, Lisa, Gina, Paul, Patrick, Jamie, Madeline, Marisa, Michael, Jaclyn, Emily and Matthew, and proud great grandfather of Owen and Olivia. Mr. Smith will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Smith's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 (cure.pcf.org.)

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
