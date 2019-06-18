Home

Raymond "Don" Cook of Philadelphia passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 84.

He was the loving husband for 50 years to Frances Cook.

Don was born to the late John and Louisa Cook. He was the youngest of five children. He graduated in 1953 from Dobbins Vocational High School. Don proudly served his country from 1954 to 1957.

He loved his family, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Eagles. Don also loved big breakfasts and could talk to anyone about anything. He will be remembered as being always friendly and willing to listen.

Don was preceded in death by, John Cook, Helen Drea (Cook), Robert Cook, and Dorothy Cook.

Besides his wife, Don is survived by his children, Donna Cook (Paul Killbride) and Paul Cook (Lisa Roy), and grandchildren, Matthew, Christine, Alison, Angela and Grant.

Friends and family are invited to call starting at 9 a.m Wednesday, June 19, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart

Association.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019
