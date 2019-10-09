|
Raymond D. Nardelli passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was 87.
He was born in Scranton, Pa. to Tessie (Costanzi) and Mariano Nardelli.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Evelyn (Jasuta), his sons, Brian (Theresa), Raymond Jr. (Laura), Glenn (Megan), and his grandchildren, Eric, Tommy, Nicholas (Neesha), Schuyler, Sophie, Leo, and Coco.
Ray was a longtime volunteer in several roles at OLGC Parish. Aside from a career in Structural Engineering, he was a handy carpenter and enjoyed outdoor landscaping. He was also an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Raymond's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, the Nardelli family has requested donations in his name be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
