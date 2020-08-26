Raymond Gasper of Bristol, Pa. passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ray was born Aug. 31, 1935 to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Tessik) Gasper in Mount Carmel, Pa. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force as an Electrician during the Korean War, which led to a long and steady career with General Felt Industries.
He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed spending time down the Jersey Shore as well as traveling.
Ray was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Bristol Division 1, as well as the American Legion Yardley Post 317.
He was affectionately known as "Daddio" to his family and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary "Helen" (Fisher) Gasper, and her son, Albert Cochran, as well as his siblings, Andrew, Robert, Dolores (Gasper) Mudrock, Edmund and Charles.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, John Cochran, Joe (Sara), David (Lynda), Raeann, and Terry Zeneg (Tim), Ray's loving companion, Dolores Lynam, as well as his siblings, Joseph Gasper (Marie) and Marcella Roche (Tom). He will also be dearly missed by his sisters-in- law, Rose Gasper and Joan Gasper, and is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and all who called him friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank or charity of your choice
