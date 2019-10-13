|
Raymond H. Schilling passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home in Levittown, Pa. He was 79.
Born in Philadelphia, he was an area resident for 35 years. Prior to his retirement, he was a career owner operator and was owner of Pro Transport.
Son of the late William and Marian Schilling, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Judith Ann Schilling.
He is survived by three children, Tracey Schrey (Larry), Raymond "Bobby" Schilling (Denise Gresko), and Karyn Snyder (Mark), his grandchildren, Heather, Jacklyn, Douglas, Raymond, Billy Ray, Ricky, Julia, Nicholas and Madison, and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1315 Hardy St., Levittown, PA 19057.
