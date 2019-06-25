|
Raymond Hart Jr., formerly of the Mayfair section, passed away June 21, 2019. He was 91.
He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Washington and two years in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952, earning two Battle Stars and Honorably Discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After his time in the service he worked for Philco and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes Hart (Quigley); loving father of Doreen Worten (Daniel), Barbara Niewiadomski (Joseph Sr.), Peg Bonadonna (Vincent Jr.) and Helene Hart (Stuart Kovnat); devoted grandfather of Jennifer Wild, Vincent Bonadonna III, Joseph Niewiadomski Jr., Raymond Bonadonna, Laura Bonadonna and Christine LoMonaco; great-grandfather of
Anna, David, Macayla, Lyla, Cassandra, Charles, Emilia and the late
Regina; and brother of John Hart, and the late Mabel, Herbert and
Helen. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate Raymond's life on Wednesday, June 26, in St. Timothy RC Church (3001 Levick St.) You may visit and comfort Raymond's family during the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. After the viewing there will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
