Raymond J. Donovan of Blue Bell, Pa. passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was 85.
Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Regina A. (Harper), and the father of Raymond J. Donovan Jr. (Charlene) and Dianne Sacchetta (James). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Helena Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday after 9:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement, 41 Old Highland Tpke., Garrison, NY 10524, would be appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 17, 2019