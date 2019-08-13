|
|
Raymond J. Whiteley of Bristol Township passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 80.
Raymond was born April 9, 1939 and was raised in the Oxford Village section of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mae (Kane) Whiteley.
Growing up he was a member of several Drum and Bugle Corps, including Rising Sun, Liberty Bell, Tri-Community and Reilly Raiders. Ray graduated from Father Judge High School in the first graduating class of 1957.
He worked at Sears on the Boulevard and then was drafted in 1962; he served two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Upon being discharged from the Army he started working at the Rohm and Haas Bristol Plant in 1965 and retired in 1998. Ray attended the First Baptist Church of Bristol.
He is survived by his wife for 57 years, Ellen (Stevens) Whiteley, his daughters, Mary Jane Whiteley of Bristol Borough and Robin Lee Whiteley of Bristol Township, and a brother, Thomas Whiteley (Mary) of Dover, Delaware.
There will be a viewing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his service will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be held privately on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
In lieu of flowers, we request that you might consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to the First Baptist Church of Bristol.
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 13, 2019