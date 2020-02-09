|
Raymond L. DeLorenzo passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Raymond was a resident of Bensalem for 45 years. He was the owner of Raymond L. DeLorenzo Building Contractors. Raymond was a founding and charter member of LaFamiglia Dei Fratelli Lodge in Northeast Philadelphia. He was a U.S. Army veteran. His hobbies included building HO train platforms, and making and designing custom furniture. He also had an admiration for antique cars.
Raymond was the beloved husband of Dolores (Castor) for 56 years; loving father of Patricia DeLorenzo, Loretta Rogers (Geoff), and Dominic DeLorenzo (Denise); devoted grandfather of Amy and Paige Lepre, and Gabriella DeLorenzo. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carmen and Joseph DeLorenzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and at from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bensalem. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020