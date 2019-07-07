|
|
Raymond L. Harding passed away at home Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with his daughters by his side. He was 77.
He was born June 21, 1942, in Philadelphia, son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Harding. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie (Cale); his brothers, Robert, and twin, Jack; and by his beloved companion of 14 years, Violet Baumgardner.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Kimberly Black and Karan Sell, with whom he resided. He also is survived by his loving sister, Carol Bauer (Robert), and brother, Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind Baby, the cat that adopted him when he moved in, who is now so spoiled that we are truly at a loss as to what to do with her.
Ray was a social person, and treasured his time with his friends playing bingo, pinochle, and attending dances. He was a true Philly sports fan, and could not have been prouder of the Eagles or Phillies.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Chandler Hall Hospice, especially his nurse, Veronica. He just adored her, and trusted her implicitly. His aide, Evelyn, from Guardian Angels, really was an angel, and kept us all sane these last few months. Also, thank you to Dr. John Youssef and staff for their kindness and generosity over the last two and a half years.
Generous to the end, Ray donated his body to science. There are no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019