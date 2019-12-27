|
Raymond Neal Peters passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Chandler Hall. He was 92.
Raymond was born in Elizabeth, Pa. in 1927, and attended Monesson High School in Monesson, Pa. He was the oldest child of the late Raymond O. Peters and the late Bertha J. Peters. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Peters and Richard Peters and his sister, Rita Riggle.
He married Mildred Tressler in 1947 and was devoted to her until her death in 1984. He also was preceded in death by his second wife, Eona Peters in 2003, and his loving companion, Louise Jenigen in 2014.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II in the Philippines as a Radio Man Third Class. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 20, 1946.
Raymond held a few odd jobs before joining U.S. Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pa. He relocated to the Fairless Hills plant, where he worked until his retirement. After his retirement he enjoyed a few years living in Jim Thorpe, Pa. before moving to the Village of Buckingham Springs in Buckingham, Pa. While in Buckingham, he enjoyed spending time golfing, playing bocce and going on many bus trips. Raymond also was a Mason.
Beyond anything else, he was devoted to his family. Nothing gave him more pleasure than to be surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at a family gathering.
Raymond will be forever remembered with deep and abiding love by his children, David Michael Peters and his wife, Charlotte, Linda Ray Morris and her husband, James, Raymond Neal Peters Jr. and his wife, Colleen, and Sandra Kay Parker and her husband, Kenneth. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Brandon Peters (Jenine), Raymond Peters III, Amy Whitten (Rex), Keri Williams, Mackenzie Parker and Jesse Parker, and his great-grandchildren, Collin Peters, Gavin Peters, Kendall Williams, Jameson Williams, Caleb Williams, Nora Whitten and Emmett Whitten.
His family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise, who took such good care of him for the years that he lived there, and the amazing staff at Chandler Hall who cared for him so lovingly in the last weeks of his life.
Raymond touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity and was a true gentleman in every sense of the word all the way to the end.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067, where funeral services will immediately follow. A service of honor will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (www.www.stjude.org) or to the .
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 27, 2019