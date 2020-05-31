Raymond William Bunda Sr. of Levittown passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his children. He was 91.Raymond was a World War II Seaman Second Class for the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted Catholic and faithful husband, father and grandfather.He enjoyed being a grandfather, volunteering at Whiting Healthcare, playing bingo with friends, and taking trips to the Atlantic City casinos, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family and friends.Raymond was preceded in death by his Mom, Barbara Borsch Bunda; his wife of 64 years, Mary V. (Monico) Bunda; and his siblings, Anna Pine, Virginia Skworzec, Ernest Bunda, and Joseph Bunda.He is survived his children, Raymond W. Bunda Jr. (Mary Catherine), Debbie Colubiale (James), Denise Murdza (John Lenegan), Barbara Meckel (Mark), Carole-Ann Bunda, David Bunda (Tammy), and Donna Colon (Eddie), 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by longtime friends, Joseph Black and Caroline Dorsey.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the burial will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown