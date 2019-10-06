Home

More Obituaries for Reah Ticktin
Reah Ticktin

Reah Ticktin Obituary
Reah L. Ticktin (Lunick), a former tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service, died Oct. 2, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney.

Mother of Debra Lewis (Elliott) and the late Howard Ticktin (Anita). Sister of Harold Lunick (late Debra) and the late Thelma Berman (late Max). Grandmother of Allyson Rusnov (Jerry),Stefanie Waltz (Jim), Mark Ticktin (Tara) and Cydni Kimmel (Billy). Great grandmother of Madison, Skylar, Brandon, Lauren and Shira.

Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday 11 a.m., precisely at the Montefiore Cemetery (Section 17), 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046. Shiva will be observed at the home of Debra and Elliott Lewis.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen For The Cure, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 202 , Philadelphia, Pa 19107.

Goldstein's Funeral Home

Southampton, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019
