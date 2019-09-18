|
|
Rebecca A. "Becca" Grabowski of Morrisville died suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, the day of her 23rd birthday.
She will be remembered by her parents, Ronald E. Grabowski and Donna-Lee LaMonica-Rudolph (Chris); her brother, CJ Rudolph; her sister, Stephanie Marie Grabowski; and her grandparents, Richard and Patricia LaMonica, Priscilla Quan and Ted and Nancy Grabowski. She will be missed tremendously by her many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends may greet Becca's family from 10 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Eating Disorder Association, 1500 Broadway, Suite 1101, New York, NY 10036.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019