Regina Carosi
Regina Carosi passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

Born in Dickson City, Pa., daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Migacz Dwornitski, she had been a Bristol resident for the past 60 years.

Mrs. Carosi was employed as a paraprofessional with the Bristol Borough School District and also as a custodian at St. Ann School.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed baking, quilting, and hosting family dinners.

Wife of the late Gasper "Larry" Carosi, she is survived by her children, Lori Ann Helkowski and her husband, Thomas, Lawrence Carosi and his wife, Adriana, and Joseph Carosi and his wife, Gina. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Danielle Woodruff and her husband, Nickolaus, Tommy Helkowski, and Lauren, Alyssa, Julianna, Jacquelyn, Katilyn, Joseph, and Anthony Carosi; and two great-grandsons, Cal and Teddy. She also is survived by one brother, Anthony Dwornitski; and several nieces and nephews. She also was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Ann Church, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Bristol Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required for the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
