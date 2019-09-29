|
|
Regina Irene Kurtz, of Newtown, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Pennswood Village. She was 95.
Regina was the beloved wife of the late James Robert Kurtz who died in 2016; the couple had over 71 wonderful years of married life together.
The daughter of the late George and Cecelia Murphy Gilbert, she was born in Wilmington, Del.
Regina was a dedicated wife and mother. After raising her own children, she returned to school and obtained her associate degree in Early Childhood Education. This gave her the opportunity to continue to surround herself with children and work as a teacher's aide.
Regina and James loved to travel and made trips to Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, China and other places around the world, as well as frequent trips to explore the U.S. Summers on Long Beach Island and winters in Florida were always a favorite; and a "work trip" turned adventurous cross-country family road trip to California with their children was a fond memory.
Regina will be sorely missed and forever remembered by her children, Jeanne Connelly (Martin Scherr) and James A. Kurtz (Louise); her grandchildren Lisa Gillin (Matt) and Peter Scherr (Meme) and her great grandchildren, Nate Gillin, Ben Gillin, Hannah Scherr and James Scherr.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery.
For those who wish to remember Regina, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home
Richboro, Pa
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019