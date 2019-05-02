Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
For more information about
Regina Anderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina M. Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina M. Anderson Obituary
Regina M. "Jean" Anderson passed away peacefully Tuesday April 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer at her Trevose home. She was 79.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Anderson; her daughter, Bonnie McGee; and her longtime partner, Norman Jacker.

Regina is survived by her daughter, Vicki Houser and husband Jeff; her five grandchildren, Tara, Ajay (Bonnie), Eric (Nicole), Eddie and Aimee; and her three great-grandchildren, Ricky, Lilah and Caydence.

Her greatest joy in life was cooking family dinners, spending time with her grandkids and taking long walks with her dog Pippi, as well as many yearly trips to Cape May, N.J., with her group of lifelong friends.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, with her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow the Mass in Resurrection Cemetery.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now