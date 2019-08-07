|
Regina D'Angelo was embraced by the arms of The Lord on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Julie Ann, David, and John. She was 63.
Regina was born in Philadelphia. After graduating from St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School in 1969, she attended The Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, graduating in 1973. Regina continued her studies at Rider University for two years, until she got the opportunity to pursue her true passion in life, helping others to feel beautiful about themselves.
For more than 45 years, Regina spread happiness and positivity as a beauty consultant and cosmetologist throughout the Delaware Valley. Regina was recognized for her skill and knowledge working for the Estée Lauder Company. Over her career, she worked for all of the iconic retailers in the region, starting at John Wanamaker's in Center City, Hecht's and Strawbridge & Clothier at the Oxford Valley Mall, and finished her career at Macy's, first at Quakerbridge Mall and then Oxford Valley Mall. Over that time, she spread her unique love and joy to the hundreds of customers who sought her expertise in helping women exude beauty.
She was recognized numerous times by the Estée Lauder Company as one of its most accomplished associates and received the company's highest honor for Outstanding Customer Service, presented to her by Estée Lauder herself. Even more impressive is the fact that Regina was a shining light of happiness who was loved and respected by the shoppers, customers, employees and managers at every store and mall that she worked in. Her greatest gift was to convince her clients that beauty flows from the inside out, an ideal that she believed to be true and lived every day of her life. So many of her customers became lifelong friends whom she continued to make and share memories with, even as she fought her courageous battle with cancer.
Daughter of the late Charles and Beula (Rafferty) Conly, Regina is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann D'Angelo, her son, David D'Angelo, and her husband of 29 years, John "Chic" D'Angelo.
In addition to her children and husband, Regina is survived by four sisters, Janice Chichimarra (Joseph), Christine Conly, Doreen Klampfer and Barbara Barsky, and six brothers, Edward, Michael (Ellen), Terrance, Dennis, Joseph and Brian. She also has numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
Regina's true beauty was expressed in her understanding that so many people in the world are suffering and in need. She asked that her friends and loved ones be mindful of this, and, in lieu of flowers, to please consider making a donation to the Bristol Borough Community Action Group-Food Pantry, 99 Wood St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 7, 2019