Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Rd
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park.
Reinhold H. Hofmann Obituary
Reinhold H. Hofmann of Feasterville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was 78.

He was the beloved husband of Elfriede (Rosenbaum) Hofmann. 

Along with his wife, Reinhold is survived by his daughter, Barbara Hunzer (Karl); son, Steve Hofmann (Amy); and grandsons, Thomas and James Hofmann. He is also survived by his sisters, Irmgard Walter and Hedwig Demantke. 

Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Philadelphia PA 19116, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. 

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Reinhold's name to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (www.chop.edu).

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2019
