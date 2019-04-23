Home

Renée (Paulmier) Hepburn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after struggling with Alzheimer's Disease for five years. She was 83.

Renée was the daughter of Louis and Florence Paulmier, and is survived by Richard M. Hepburn, her beloved husband of 63 years. She is also survived by her four children, Christine Hepburn (Kenneth Martin), Michael Hepburn, David Hepburn (Lynn), and Daniel Hepburn, plus three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Renée was a talented and accomplished soprano and sang regularly at various houses of worship in the region. She also was active in local theatrical productions and singing groups. After raising her children she devoted herself to gardening and created an acclaimed perennial garden surrounding her home in Langhorne.

The family is grateful to the staff and caregivers at Arden Courts of Yardley, whose loving care of Renée made her last few years as pleasant and comfortable as possible.

A celebration of Renée's life will be held on Saturday afternoon, May 18. Please contact Richard at [email protected] for more info or to leave condolences.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2019
