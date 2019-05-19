|
|
Reuben "Philip" Anders of Washington Crossing, Pa., formerly of Fairless Hill, Pa., died May 15, 2019, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. He was 65.
He was the husband of Donna Lee (Bishop) Anders.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, followed by a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to www.gofundme.com/PhilnDonnaAnders.
Visit the web site listed below to send online condolences.
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, Souderton
www.andersfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019