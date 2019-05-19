Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
For more information about
Reuben Anders
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Point
592 Washington Crossing Rd.
Newtown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:30 PM
Grace Point
592 Washington Crossing Rd.
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Anders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben Anders


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reuben Anders Obituary
Reuben "Philip" Anders of Washington Crossing, Pa., formerly of Fairless Hill, Pa., died May 15, 2019, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. He was 65.

He was the husband of Donna Lee (Bishop) Anders.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, followed by a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to www.gofundme.com/PhilnDonnaAnders.

Visit the web site listed below to send online condolences.

Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, Souderton

www.andersfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
Download Now