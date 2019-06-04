|
Reuben C. Tyson, "Don," of Newtown died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, after a courageous 26-month battle with lung cancer. He was 76.
Born in Sellersville, Don, as he was known to family and friends, was the husband of Judith T. Morasch Tyson for 59 years. He was the son of the late Reuben H. and Susan Eshelman Tyson, and the dear grandfather of the late Michael J. Davis.
Don was a lifelong resident of Bucks County and was a 1960 graduate of Council Rock High School. He was the former owner of Tyson Service Station in Penndel. For the past 51 years, Don was an independent distributor of Arnold Bread Products, Archway Cookies and Skinner Nuts, and most recently Sunset Orchards Candies and Snacks.
Don was know for his tenacity and adventure, "he wasn't afraid to try anything." He owned and flew his own Piper Cub airplane, and had several Harley Davidson motorcycles. Not only did he operate these but meticulously cared for them.
He was a longtime supporter of Philadelphia sports teams. He enjoyed watching NASCAR events and he loved landscaping and gardening. He also enjoyed going to the movies, and he was a huge Elvis fan with a particular fondness of his gospel music, and even got to see him once in person.
Don will be dearly missed for his wisdom, knowledge of just about everything; he was our strength, his guidance to his entire family was and will always be admired. Don had a no-nonsense approach, a work ethic like no other, and an extremely strong will and determination and perseverance to just keep on going, he never stopped.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Patricia L. Purks and her husband, Dean J., and Susan L. Davis Schechter, and his three sisters, Suzanne Chirico and her husband, Andrew, Barbara Morgan and the late David, and Melinda Jo Yates (Jerry Tkacz). He was the grandfather of Kyle J. Purks (Sandra M.), Danielle L. and Brendan M. Schechter, great grandfather of Cooper J. Purks, and step great grandfather of Logan Smith.
Don's family will receive condolences from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to John Hopkins University, Medical Center for Lung Cancer Research, 733 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 4, 2019