Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Rhoda Corradetti Obituary
Born in Bristol, she was a lifelong area resident. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a librarian assistant for both the Pennsbury and Morrisville School Districts.

In addition to regular casino trips, Rhoda enjoyed playing pinochle and scrabble at the Falls Twp Senior Center, playing Bingo at the American Legion in Fallsington, and bowling at Levittown Lanes. She was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Wife of the late Pete Corradetti, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Francis Saxton.

She is survived by four children, Randy Corradetti (Colleen), Rick Corradetti (Marcy), Renee Thompson (Ron) and RaeAnn Corradetti; seven grandchildren, Amy Rullo (Steve), Cara Corradetti, Aaron Thompson, Chelsea Corradetti, Dani Corradetti, Matthew Thompson and Samantha Corradetti; two great grandchildren, Gianna and Francesca Rullo; her brother, Ernie Saxton (Marilyn); and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitations from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 26, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with interment in Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence visit the web site listed below. Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, Bristol

Cremation Service, Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2019
