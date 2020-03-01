|
Rhoda Sanford Bailey of Morrisville died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Pickering Manor Home in Newtown.
Rho was the daughter of the late George and Florence Lake Sanford; mother of the late Brent Bailey; and the sister of the late Robert Sanford (Ellen), the late George Sanford (Joyce), and the late Florence Weber (Roland).
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Julie Bailey; two grandsons, Patrick J. Bailey and Sean G. Bailey; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Rho was a lifelong Morrisville resident. She was fully engaged in living a life of positivity and caring. Rho was at her best helping others and, in lieu of flowers, her family asks you to pass on that spirit of good will to others.
Her funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley, where friends may call at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020