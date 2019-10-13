|
Richard A. Carroll passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home in Smyrna, Delaware. He was 78.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Francis and Rosalie Carroll, Mr. Carroll had been a resident of Levittown for 50 years before he and his wife, Noreen, finally settled down in Delaware to be closer to family.
He was a 1958 graduate of Trenton Catholic High School and worked for U.S. Steel and in the steel industry for over 50 years. He was a devoted Philadelphia and Chicago sports team fan as well as a golf enthusiast.
Rich looked forward most days to his 5 o'clock happy hour drink on the porch with Noreen, while enjoying conversations with neighbors. And let's not forget his love of Sudoku. Every room in the house had a book in it and at least one or two books made it on vacation with him.
Mr. Carroll was the beloved husband for 55 years to Noreen L. (Kane), and a loving father to Christopher (Heather) and Kate Evernham (Robert). He was also the devoted grandfather of Megan and Samantha, and will also be missed by Jim and Paulette Kane and their son, James.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
