Richard A. Cuttone Sr. of Daytona Beach, Fla. passed away suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was 78.
Born Oct. 31, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pa., Rich was the son of the late Anthony Cuttone and Lucy (Lucisano) Whitcomb, and step-son of the late Frank Whitcomb.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann "Trish" (Sutkowski) Cuttone, his son, Richard A. "Tony" Cuttone Jr. and his wife, Donna, along with his sisters, Rosemarie Pye and Deborah (Alfred) Magro. He was the grandfather of Andreas, Gregory, Jason (Jennifer), Christy (Gregory), and Evan (Nichole); great-grandfather of Layla, Bella, Jaxon, Rowan, Ashton, Greyson, and Ivy Noelle; and will be deeply missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Greenman, his brother-in-law, Samuel Pye, and his great-grandson, Christopher Becker.
Raised in Bristol and a longtime resident of Levittown, he attended Delhaas H.S., Class of '59, and entered the U.S. Navy in October of that year. Rich served aboard the Destroyer USS The Sullivans (DD537), including action during the Cuban Missile Crisis, until his honorable discharge in 1962. He was extremely proud of his service, and was active in The Sullivans Association, serving as acting Secretary and Editor of the association newsletter at the time of his passing.
Rich worked at Fisher & Porter/ABB in Warminster for over 35 years before retiring and moving to Daytona. Working with scientific glass his entire career, he was a passionate and innovative glass blower on his own, known for making unique glassware and ornaments for those closest to him, as well as making a part-time business of it in retirement.
Rich was a coach for many years at Levittown International Little League, where he enjoyed teaching the fundamentals of the game to countless kids, as well as the occasional dust-up with an umpire or two.
Through the years he loved riding motorcycles with Bob, Buzz, Roy and the guys at Geno's; fishing as part of Bristol Fish & Game Protective Association with Sam and Charlie; and lately, hanging with the Wednesday Night crew at Main Street Station in Daytona.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where his service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following: USS The Sullivans (DD537/DDG68) Association, 28023 Pisces La., Bonita Springs, FL 34135, or St. Christopher's Foundation for Children, 1800 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103-7421.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 16, 2020