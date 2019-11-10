Home

Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Richard A. Fisher Obituary
Richard A. Fisher of Yardley, Pa., completed his long walk Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in the arms of his wife of 48 years, Judy Lynn Fisher (Milkert). He was 70.

Truly the "Leader of the Band", his love of stories, books, golf and music will be carried on by his children Angela Fisher, Savannah Fisher, and Colby Fisher.

Richard's gregarious laugh, embellished stories and jokes will live on in the many who were lucky enough to call him friend.

Relatives & Friends are invited to attend Richard's memorial service Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Yardley Makefield Fire Station #80, 652 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pa.

In lieu of flowers charitable donations in Richard's name may be made to .

Delaware Valley Cremation Center

Delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
