|
|
Richard A. Killian, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was 85.
A current resident of Cherry Hill, N.J., formerly Levittown Pa., was a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel for over 50 years.
Richard was a devoted husband who cherished his family. Richard and his wife Jean were married for over 60 years. He could pretty much fix anything you put in front of him and loved the challenge. A lifelong Philly sports fan, especially for the Eagles and Phillies. Dad always seemed happiest at home in his yard with his adoring wife Jean, and in his back yard by the ponds, bird houses, and many structures he built.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean, on Oct. 16, 2017, Richard is survived by his adoring children, Richard (Marie), Michael (Lisa), and Jeffrey (Dawn), and his cherished grandchildren, Michelle (Matt), Ryan (Allie), Pamela, Kathryn, Adam, Brittany (Brandon), Mitchell, Mark (Lillian), Kaitlyn, Patrick, Jeffrey Jr. (Lindsay) and Lindsay Jean, and great grandchildren Nathan, Laila, Jason, Jude, Penelope, Jackson, Quinn, and BK Killian.
Richard is also survived by his siblings Jim, Charlie, and Barbara. He was preceded in death by his siblings Frank, Joseph, William, Florence, Betty, Teresa, and Marie.
Family and friends are invited to Richards's Life Celebration at 9 a.m. followed by his
Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church at 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.
All are invited to a luncheon to celebrate his life at 11:30 a.m. at the Middletown Country Club, located at 420 North Bellevue Ave. Langhorne, PA 19047.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities in Richards's name.
Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2019