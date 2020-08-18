Richard A. McPhillips of Bensalem passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 89 years old, and was counting the days to his 90th birthday.
Mr. McPhillips was born in Somers Point, N.J. on Sept. 6, 1930 to James W. McPhillips and Alice Russell McPhillips. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James, and sister, Rosalie.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Linda Bartish, and by his children, Dr. David McPhillips (Joann) and Dianne Kotasenski (Paul); his grandchildren, Kyle Kotasenski (Megan) and Matthew and Nicole McPhillips, and many nieces and nephews.
Richard graduated from Murrell Dobbins Technical School in 1947 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War 1952-1953 with the 25th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and various other Medals with three Bronze Stars.
He received his Bachelor's degree from West Chester University and his Master's degree from Rutgers University and did graduate work at Lehigh University. He was a teacher and principal for Neshaminy School District for 35 years.
He loved reading, playing craps, summers at his home in Brigantine, N.J., traveling (Australia, Europe, China, Caribbean, Bahamas, Egypt and throughout the U.S.), and spending his winters at the Gulf Coast in Biloxi, Miss. Richard was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post #6964.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the church or charity of the donor's choice
.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalemwww.tomlinsonfh.com