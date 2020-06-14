Richard Allan Eberle
1965 - 2020
Richard Allan Eberle of Roswell, Ga., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was 54.

He was born Sept. 3, 1965, in Bristol, to Charles and Catherine Eberle.

Richard was a man of many talents. He loved helping people and had a spirit of giving. He served in several organizations such as the United Way and Special Olympics. He was a hard worker, efficient and an outstanding leader. Richard worked 33 years for UPS, most recently as Corporate IE Transportation Director in Atlanta, Ga. He made an impact and left a legacy on so many people. He received numerous awards within the company and always led by example. His most proud and memorable accomplishment was in April 2011 when President Barack Obama toured his facility regarding his involvement with the groundbreaking development of sustainable fuel alternatives.

Richard was giving with his time and talents. He saw the potential in everyone he met and helped people achieve. One thing that stood out about Richard above all the rest was that whenever somebody needed him, he would be there within a moment's notice.

He especially enjoyed traveling to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Ocean City, N.J. He loved to watch a great game of football, especially watching his favorite sport team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The influence he made on so many individuals will forever be cherished of all who knew and loved him. Richard is survived by his wife, Jennifer; and son, Shane. He also is survived by his brothers, Charles and William; sister-in-law, Doreen; and nephews, Ryan, Alex, and Will.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with social distancing guidelines being followed. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Im so very sorry to hear this news about Rich he was a person who made a huge impact on my career and then became a trusted friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family now. He will be missed.
Kelley McCreesh
Friend
June 13, 2020
Rich was a nice guy. I worked with him for many years. He will be missed by myself and many others.
Norm Wright
Coworker
June 13, 2020
I worked with Rich for years at UPS. He was an outstanding human being. There are so many people he taught, mentored and trained. I was so sad to hear about Richs passing. He will be missed by all.
Chuck Edwards
Coworker
June 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Richs passing. Worked with him at UPS. Had lunch with him a few times. He and I are virtually the same age as our birthdays are one day apart. He was a great guy. May God bless his family and keep them during this difficult time and always. Thanks Rich for your tremendous partnership! Rest In Peace.
Sandy Pittman
Coworker
