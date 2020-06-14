Richard Allan Eberle of Roswell, Ga., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was 54.
He was born Sept. 3, 1965, in Bristol, to Charles and Catherine Eberle.
Richard was a man of many talents. He loved helping people and had a spirit of giving. He served in several organizations such as the United Way and Special Olympics. He was a hard worker, efficient and an outstanding leader. Richard worked 33 years for UPS, most recently as Corporate IE Transportation Director in Atlanta, Ga. He made an impact and left a legacy on so many people. He received numerous awards within the company and always led by example. His most proud and memorable accomplishment was in April 2011 when President Barack Obama toured his facility regarding his involvement with the groundbreaking development of sustainable fuel alternatives.
Richard was giving with his time and talents. He saw the potential in everyone he met and helped people achieve. One thing that stood out about Richard above all the rest was that whenever somebody needed him, he would be there within a moment's notice.
He especially enjoyed traveling to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Ocean City, N.J. He loved to watch a great game of football, especially watching his favorite sport team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The influence he made on so many individuals will forever be cherished of all who knew and loved him. Richard is survived by his wife, Jennifer; and son, Shane. He also is survived by his brothers, Charles and William; sister-in-law, Doreen; and nephews, Ryan, Alex, and Will.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with social distancing guidelines being followed. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.