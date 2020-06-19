Richard Anderson
Richard Anderson of Yardley, Pa. died Monday June 15, 2020, at his home. He was 70.

Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a son of the late Ronald and Vera Gross Anderson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Anderson.

Rich was a lifelong area resident of Woodside and Yardley Borough.

In his early career years, Rich was a self-employed electrician. He was involved with many electrical jobs in homes and businesses throughout the Yardley/Newtown area. He was a self-taught master craftsman who was able to fix or build anything, and was always searching for the new best right way to do that job.

He was the neighbor that always waved. You could always find Rich fixing or helping someone. His search for knowledge and understanding never stopped. He was recently teaching himself Spanish by reading the Spanish dictionary and watching Spanish TV shows. He always had something interesting and out of the ordinary to teach his grandsons.

Rich is survived by his former wife, Marie Anderson; his son, Rich Jr. and his wife, Carmela, of Richboro; and his grandsons, Evan and Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Blanche Anderson; his brothers, Newell Anderson and his wife, Barbara, and Todd Anderson and his wife, Dawn, and will be missed by many longtime friends and neighbors.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
