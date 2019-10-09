|
Richard A. Brooks of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was 69.
Born in Philadelphia, he was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Brooks and Adele Wheeler, his brother, Ben Brooks, and his sister, Linda O'Donnell.
Richard was a talented woodworker, woodcarver, artist and musician. He was also a motorcyclist who spent many years riding dirt bike trials with his son and coaching him in bicycle trials. He loved making music with his granddaughters and taking them fishing.
Richard was the beloved husband for 37 years of Rita (Lane) Brooks. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his, son Marc Brooks, his grandchildren, Kiersten Lynn and Riley Elizabeth Brooks, and his siblings, Bill Brooks, Terry Cooney, and Adele Ciccarelli.
Richard's cremation will be private. A remembrance for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Capital Health Hopewell Oncology Department, One Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534.
Condolences may be sent to the family in the care of Dunn/Givnish Funeral Home on their website listed below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019