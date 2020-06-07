Richard Bumm
Richard "Rick" Bumm of Holland, Pa. passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 67.

Rick graduated from Council Rock High School and Penn State University. He had a long career as a self-employed general contractor, and after he retired, enjoyed a second career as a substitute teacher for the Council Rock School District.

Rick was an avid reader and history buff. He liked to garden and was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia sports teams. Watching his children play sports gave him much joy, and he coached several of his son's baseball teams.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mary (Zuniga), and three children, Richard Bumm, Alycia (Bumm) Scott, and Brandon Bumm.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the family plans to hold a memorial service at Gracepoint Church in Newtown at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Richard B. Bumm Sr. Memorial Scholarship." Mail to: Newtown Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2073, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Knew Rick from High School. He was a great guy. My condolences to all the family.
Lorel Davis
Friend
June 6, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Rick's passing. My prayers and love to Mary and his beautiful family. I will miss Rick's beautiful posts of roses, they always put a smile on my face and lots of oohs and ahhs.
Whendie Koen
Friend
June 6, 2020
To Rick's Family: I have lots of CR memories of Rick, he was a total sweetheart and he will be missed. My heart goes out to all of you in your time of grief and remembrance. Susan Lynn (Brush) Stewart
Susan Lynn Stewart
Classmate
June 5, 2020
And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, you may be also. John 14:3 I am quite convinced that the Lord prepared quite the place for you Rick. I always loved the fact that you loved my sister, but I also know you really loved mom and dad and for that, you were always special to me!
Sean Zuniga
Family
