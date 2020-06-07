Richard "Rick" Bumm of Holland, Pa. passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 67.Rick graduated from Council Rock High School and Penn State University. He had a long career as a self-employed general contractor, and after he retired, enjoyed a second career as a substitute teacher for the Council Rock School District.Rick was an avid reader and history buff. He liked to garden and was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia sports teams. Watching his children play sports gave him much joy, and he coached several of his son's baseball teams.Rick is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mary (Zuniga), and three children, Richard Bumm, Alycia (Bumm) Scott, and Brandon Bumm.Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the family plans to hold a memorial service at Gracepoint Church in Newtown at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Richard B. Bumm Sr. Memorial Scholarship." Mail to: Newtown Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2073, Doylestown, PA 18901.Swartz Givnish of Newtown