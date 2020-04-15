|
|
Richard "Rick" Dennis Reichenbach, of Milroy, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Southeastern Veteran Center. He was 64.
He was born in Abington to George Robert, Sr. and Shirley Ruth (Baker) Reichenbach, of Ephrata, and was the husband of the late Janet (Deardorff) Reichenbach.
Rick was a heating and air conditioning repairman and retired from the Department of Corrections. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He loved his family, dogs, boating and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed woodworking and making furniture.
In addition to his parents, Rick is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Reichenbach; a son, Richard D., husband of Jamie (Barr) Reichenbach; four grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Addison and Paisley; and five siblings, Robert, husband of Judy (Hornberger) Reichenbach, Teresa Knee, wife of William Moon, Jack, husband of Tammy (Capitos) Reichenbach, Dawn, wife of Raymond H. Burns, Tasha, wife of Tory L. Madison.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Reichenbach.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020