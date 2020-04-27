|
|
Richard E. Caplin passed away on April 24, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Arlene (Leonard); Loving father of Kenneth (Nancy), Larry (Kelli) and Keith Caplin; Devoted grandfather of Jason (Emily), Brittany, Zachary, Mason, Julianna and Logan; Adoring great-grandfather of Chase.
Services and interment are Private.
Contributions in his memory may be made to CF Charities, www.cfcharities.org
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 27, 2020