Richard E. Caplin passed away on April 24, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Arlene (Leonard); Loving father of Kenneth (Nancy), Larry (Kelli) and Keith Caplin; Devoted grandfather of Jason (Emily), Brittany, Zachary, Mason, Julianna and Logan; Adoring great-grandfather of Chase.

Services and interment are Private.

Contributions in his memory may be made to CF Charities, www.cfcharities.org

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 27, 2020
