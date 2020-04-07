Home

Richard E. Johnson Jr.

Richard E. Johnson Jr. Obituary
Richard E. Johnson Jr. passed on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 50.

Born in Bristol, the son of the late Helen S. (Vandine) and Richard E. Johnson Sr., Richard had been a lifelong resident of Tullytown.

He was a 1987 graduate of Pennsbury High School and Bucks County Technical School.

Richard was employed with Linde, a Praxair Company.

He was the Past Chief of the Tullytown Fire Company and was currently the Assistant Chief. Richard also was the Commander of the Tullytown Fire Company Honor Guard and the Deputy Commander of the Bucks County Fire Fighters and EMS Memorial Honor Guard.

He was very involved with several borough committees including the annual September 11th Memorial and the Memorial Day Parade.

The beloved husband of 27 years to MaryAnn (Hilty), Richard was the loving father of Cody Richard Johnson (Jess Stirling) and Amanda Leigh Johnson (Brian Burkhart), and the dear brother of Rachel Omlor (Joseph).

Services and interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the Tullytown Fire Company or to the Bucks County Fire Fighters and EMS Memorial Honor Guard.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 7, 2020
