Born in Bristol to the late Helen S. (Vandine) and Richard E. Johnson Sr., Richard E. "Rick" Johnson Jr. passed away April 4, 2020, after battling COVID-19.Rick left behind his wife, MaryAnn Johnson; children, Cody (Jessica) and Amanda (Brian); his sister, Rachel Omlor (Joseph); and many family and friends.Rick served his community as the Past Chief and current Assistant Chief of the Tullytown Fire Co. as well as being Commander of the Firehouse Honor Guard and Deputy Commander of the Bucks County Firefighter and EMS Memorial Honor Guard.Rick was also involved in the planning of the annual Memorial Day Parade and September 11th Memorial.Rick was employed with Praxair (a Linde company) for 28 years.Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rick's life and accomplishments from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m.