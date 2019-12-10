|
|
Richard E. Ziemba of Bensalem passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was 73.
Born in Philadelphia, Rich was a lifelong resident of Bensalem and a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1964.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam, and was a member of the Harry T. Clunn VFW Post 9220.
Rich was employed as a Police Officer with the Bensalem Township Police Department and retired in 1996 after 22 years of service.
He was a former member of the Shriners and a former member of the Delaware Valley Corvette Club.
Rich enjoyed fishing with his son, and was a Philly sports fan.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 51 years, Diane (Connolly) Ziemba, and was the devoted father of Debbie Goodall (fiancé, Richard Offitto) and Richard Ziemba, the brother of Patricia Bogan (George), and is also survived by his granddaughter, Nichole, two great grandchildren, Kairi and Ronan, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 10, 2019