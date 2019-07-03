|
|
Richard Earl Gallup passed Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Yardley, Pa., under the care of American Hospice.
Richard was born Nov. 8, 1929 in Pinkney, Michigan to Elizabeth and Earl Gallup. He was an electronic and radio engineer. His first working position was for WMIQ radio station. Richard later worked for Philco Ford as a Tech Rep contracted to the Federal Government. Richard also worked 13 years and retired in 1972 from Inductotherm.
Richard enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets, and tinkering with electronics. He was a member of the Flying Bucks Model Airplane Club for many years. He mentored many young men.
Surviving Richard is his wife of 65 years, Ethel J. (Cuggino) Gallup, also residing at Sunrise Senior Living; his son, Earl Martin Gallup of Philadelphia; five daughters, Faye Vollmer (Robert) and Martha Latendress, both of Avis, Pa., Sherry Champion (Ed) of Essex, Mo., Jean Kean (Michael) of Woodland Park, Colo. and Therese Bruck (George) of Levittown, Pa.; and two sisters, Ruth McKinnon (Dan) of Farmington Hills, Mich. and Sharon Fox of Chesterland, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jossine Craigle, and his brother, James (Peg) of Michigan.
There will be no services scheduled.
Condolences can be sent to Ethel Gallup at Sunrise Senior Living, 631 Stoney Hill Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 3, 2019