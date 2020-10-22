Richard E. Scheinert died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence in Langhorne. He was 59.Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of Doris M Scheinert of Churchville and the late Richard Albert Scheinert. Richard was a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.He was the beloved husband of Veronica A. Sewgwick-Scheinert for 24 years, and the loving father of Rebecca Anne Scheinert of Langhorne. He is also survived by his sister, Denise Scheinert-Lott (William Lott) of Holland, and many nieces and nephews.Mr. Scheinert was an employee of the Pennsbury School District, working as a paraprofessional with special needs students. He was a coach with GALS Softball for over 20 years. Richard played Santa Claus for over 40 years and raised funds for residents in his township through fundraising and implementing the Santa Claus is Coming to Town Program.Richard was an associate member of the VFW in Oakford. He also was a member of the Hilltop Athletic Association in Oakford.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his Santa Claus is Coming to Town Program, with monetary donation checks made payable to LSAA, 148 East Street Rd. #275, Feasterville, PA 19053. Please note: Food Drive in the subject /memo line.Memories and condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Lamb Funeral Home,Huntingdon Valley