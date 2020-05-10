|
Richard F. Henofer Jr. passed away suddenly at the age of 77 on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence in Southampton, Pa.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Richard and Wanda (Wiater) Henofer, Richard lived in Churchville, Pa. since 1980 before moving to Southampton in 2001. He graduated from Father Judge High School in 1961.
He was a lifelong truck driver and at the time of his retirement in 2003, he was employed by J.V.P. Trucking. Richard was a proud U.S. Marines veteran and a member of American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood, N.J. He loved spending time with his family as well as fishing, boating, hunting and playing poker at the casino.
Richard was the beloved husband of Helen (Stevens) Henofer for 58 years; cherished father of Lisa Sante (Greg), Richard F. Henofer III (Jill) and Helene Tomlinson (Rich); dear brother of Nancy Piekutoski (Lee); and the loving grandfather of nine grandchildren, Brian Resta (Meaghan), Beth Resta, Taylor Pfleger (Shawn), Richie Tomlinson, Brooke Henofer, Erik Sante, Victoria Sante, Brett Henofer and Madison Tomlinson, and two great- grandchildren, Joseph Resta and Jax Pfleger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shamrock Girls, 111 Jefferson St., Newtown, PA 18940.
