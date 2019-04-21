|
He was born to the late Guerino and Bridget (Amabele) Nepo in Bristol, Pa. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He previously worked as a Millwright for U.S. Steel.
Richard will be remembered for always putting others before himself. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine Nepo; daughters, Michelle Glicker and her fiancé, Stephen Barner, and Adrianne Stillitano and her husband, Frank; siblings, Robert Nepo and his wife, Janice, and Josephine Hensley and her husband, Roger; and grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, and Anthony.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where a funeral ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .
