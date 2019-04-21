Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nepo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Nepo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard F. Nepo Obituary
He was born to the late Guerino and Bridget (Amabele) Nepo in Bristol, Pa. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He previously worked as a Millwright for U.S. Steel.

Richard will be remembered for always putting others before himself. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine Nepo; daughters, Michelle Glicker and her fiancé, Stephen Barner, and Adrianne Stillitano and her husband, Frank; siblings, Robert Nepo and his wife, Janice, and Josephine Hensley and her husband, Roger; and grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, and Anthony.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where a funeral ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .

To view Richard's online tribute page, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.